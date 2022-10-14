Destination Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $70,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.76. The company had a trading volume of 221,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,159. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

