Destination Wealth Management Sells 16,318 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.11. 78,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.62. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.