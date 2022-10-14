Destination Wealth Management Sells 2,326 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $528,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,107,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.49. The company had a trading volume of 33,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,124. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.