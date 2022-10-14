Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target to SEK 63

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 66 to SEK 60 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.50.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Down 4.3 %
OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
