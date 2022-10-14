Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target to SEK 63

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 66 to SEK 60 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. SSAB AB has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

