Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Target Price to GBX 3,100

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,170 ($38.30) to GBX 3,100 ($37.46) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Peel Hunt lowered Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,566.67.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 146,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,202. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.