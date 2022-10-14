Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.