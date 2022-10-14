Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 23500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Diamcor Mining Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.34.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.