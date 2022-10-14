Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to $180.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,673. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 25.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

