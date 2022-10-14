DigiByte Price Tops $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $134.36 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,181.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00023136 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00267781 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00121151 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.00733372 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00561577 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00257255 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005185 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,721,747,865 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.