Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 282.30 ($3.41).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 266 ($3.21) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 191.35 ($2.31) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 944.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 204.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.36. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 318 ($3.84).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 113.50%.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total value of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

