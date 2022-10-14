Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.63.

Shares of DFS traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.48. 60,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.62. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHE LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

