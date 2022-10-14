Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DSEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.78.

DSEY opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Diversey has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Diversey by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

