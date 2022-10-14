DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,843,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,452 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.84% of DocGo worth $13,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCGO. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in DocGo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of DocGo by 7,295.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,043,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 1,029,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCGO stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,471. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. DocGo Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

