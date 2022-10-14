Dogecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.79 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $7.79 billion and $259.46 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00023136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00267781 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001287 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016863 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

