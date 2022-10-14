Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $333.26 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $1,599,955. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.81.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

