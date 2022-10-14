Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

LPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 387,000 shares of company stock worth $5,975,310. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

