Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) CEO Howard M. Lorber Purchases 100,000 Shares

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) CEO Howard M. Lorber acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.99 per share, with a total value of 399,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,876,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately 11,476,600.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:DOUG opened at 4.66 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52 week low of 3.83 and a 52 week high of 12.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.47.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 379.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

