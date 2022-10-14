DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.25 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 38.25 ($0.46). 631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 151,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.30. The stock has a market cap of £56.06 million and a P/E ratio of 3,850.00.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 809 stores, including 615 franchised stores and 194 corporate-owned stores.

