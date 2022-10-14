Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

DRQ opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dril-Quip

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,108 shares in the company, valued at $956,741. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,108 shares in the company, valued at $956,741. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $51,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,263.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth $231,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at $1,105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 17.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 121.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

