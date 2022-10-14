DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.5 days.

DSV A/S Trading Up 1.6 %

DSDVF opened at $116.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.35. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $107.67 and a 52-week high of $252.80.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

