Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ducommun from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Ducommun Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $506.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.32 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 8.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. RDST Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $3,718,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 46.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 235,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ducommun by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 10.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

