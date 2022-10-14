DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE DD opened at $53.31 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 50.1% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 35.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 191,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

