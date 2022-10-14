Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.42. Approximately 25,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 996,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BROS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $3,933,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,010,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,144,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,648. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,332,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after buying an additional 290,182 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,007,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,187,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,541,000 after acquiring an additional 216,194 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

