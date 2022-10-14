DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €28.40 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €28.40 ($28.98) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

ETR DWS opened at €24.36 ($24.86) on Monday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €23.62 ($24.10) and a 52 week high of €39.48 ($40.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 5.82.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

