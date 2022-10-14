Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.