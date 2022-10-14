Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Major Shareholder Sells $98,415,000.00 in Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $98,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,883,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,839,636.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Earthstone Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE ESTE opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.04. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

