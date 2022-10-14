eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,984 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,417,000 after acquiring an additional 394,840 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 14.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on eBay to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.03.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

