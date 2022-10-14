Echo Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,387 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 8.1% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $336,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.04. 124,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,192. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

