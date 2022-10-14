Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $828,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $397,446,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302,962 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,562,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,392,224 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.