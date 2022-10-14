Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ecopetrol

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.