Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Trading Up 3.5%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 2,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 683,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of analysts have commented on ECVT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,085.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,415.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,085.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,906. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ecovyst by 576.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

