Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,962,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,785,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Edison International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average of $66.49.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

