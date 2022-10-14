Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:EIGR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,991. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.09. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $259.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 672.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 387,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 148,035 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 102,153 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

