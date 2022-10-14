Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Down 4.3%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 13,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,000,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 5.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $213.45 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

