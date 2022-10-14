Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, an increase of 459.9% from the September 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,439.0 days.

Electric Power Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS EPWDF remained flat at $14.26 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. Electric Power Development has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also produces wood fuel, carbonized sewage sludge fuel, and other biomass fuels, as well as generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers using ash; manufactures, sells, and markets activated coke; operates welfare facilities, wood pellet manufacturing facilities, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities.

