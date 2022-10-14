Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, an increase of 459.9% from the September 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,439.0 days.
Electric Power Development Price Performance
OTCMKTS EPWDF remained flat at $14.26 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. Electric Power Development has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $16.68.
About Electric Power Development
