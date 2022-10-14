Electroneum Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $49.06 million and $28,038.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005185 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001297 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001976 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018877 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000171 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,930,592,109 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.
