Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.86.

Element Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

Element Solutions stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.05. 54,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,755. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 213,140 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,798,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,386,000 after acquiring an additional 146,775 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 284,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

