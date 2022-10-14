Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,666 shares of company stock valued at $114,843,896 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.47. 54,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.29. The company has a market capitalization of $314.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

