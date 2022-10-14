Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.71. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.