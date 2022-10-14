Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.71. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
