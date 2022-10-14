Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 208,149 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 837,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,149 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 14.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $35,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 7.0% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 53,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,679. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hayward had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

HAYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

