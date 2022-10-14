Emerald Advisers LLC Has $17.51 Million Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.93% of AtriCure worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 25.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 144,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

Shares of ATRC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,927. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $89.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.24.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $84.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.55 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

