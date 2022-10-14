Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 101,067 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.36% of Jack in the Box worth $16,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $80,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,363,000 after acquiring an additional 338,068 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $205,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,111,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,142. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.