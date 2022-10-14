Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 134,028 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,028 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $15,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,607,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 974,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,537,000 after buying an additional 110,681 shares during the period.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KRTX stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.46. 3,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,379. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total transaction of $267,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total transaction of $267,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $5,702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,100 shares of company stock worth $15,540,133. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.07.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.