Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,520 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.50% of Arvinas worth $11,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 20.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Arvinas by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,370. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ARVN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

