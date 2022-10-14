Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires New Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 115,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,446,000 after purchasing an additional 323,653 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,665,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Exponent by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 79,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Exponent by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,088,000 after acquiring an additional 60,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,112,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,234,000 after acquiring an additional 54,148 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.48. 2,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,698. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

