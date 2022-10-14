Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
ESRT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.
Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.
