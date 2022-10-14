Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESRT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 345,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 267,253 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 76,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

