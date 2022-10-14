Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $223.47 million-$225.81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.35 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.79 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.11.
DAVA stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.29. Endava has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.99.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
