Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Energizer Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ENR stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. Energizer has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 418.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

