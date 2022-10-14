Enovis Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Enovis in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enovis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of ENOV opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $164.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.05.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.23 million. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 258,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 11.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 700,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,256,000 after purchasing an additional 74,209 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at $23,610,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter worth about $2,292,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enovis news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

