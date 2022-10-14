Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Price Performance

NYSE EVC opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.70 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.