Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
NYSE EVC opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
